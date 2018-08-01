HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --You can get training for some of the most in-demand jobs in Houston in just one semester.
Houston Community College's "Take One and Done" program is launching at the southeast college eastside campus.
The college says students can earn a level one certificate and get help writing their resume and getting job interviews, all in a few months.
Seven certificates are available in areas like welding technology, construction management, real estate and HVAC.
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!