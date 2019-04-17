Education

New university class to focus on Selena

SAN DIEGO, California -- Tried and true Selena fans could probably ace any exam about her, and now they could possibly put that knowledge to the test for real.

San Diego State University is planning a class all about the Queen of Tejano, called "Selena and Latin-X Media Representation."



The first course begins in Spring 2020. It will explore the culture and influence surrounding the Grammy winner.

Students can begin registering in November.

RELATED STORIES ABOUT SELENA:

Texas lawmaker hopes to make Selena's birthday an official state holiday

Selena x Forever 21: Store launches exclusive collection inspired by Queen of Tejano's wardrobe

H-TOWN PROUD: New Selena mural celebrates singer and iconic 'We Love Houston' sign
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniacollegeselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News