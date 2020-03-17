Friendswood library offers special feature for kids at home during coronavirus pandemic

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Like many businesses, Friendswood Public Library has closed its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
But this doesn't mean they've stopped providing many of their services to the citizens of Friendswood.
For example, those with a library card can take advantage of the drive-thru window, e-books and entertainment on the website.
They also have a rack of books on the outside of their facility where anyone can walk up and take one. There's no need to check it out or return it.
The library has also shifted its popular children's story time to an online format.
"They're honestly the highlight of our week," said Christina Hicks of the library. "So we decided we were going to record components of our story time so kids could take part at home."
You can find that story time on the library's Facebook and YouTube pages.
