EDUCATION

Heated Santa Fe ISD meeting highlights contention between parents and school board

EMBED </>More Videos

A Santa Fe High School shooting victim's husband was nearly ejected Monday night from a school board meeting.

By
SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
There was friction between the Santa Fe ISD school board and parents in the audience Monday night.

Some of the parents wore shirts with a big "F" on the front, saying that is the grade they give the district's handling of school safety after the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School.

The parents claim protecting students hasn't been a priority, going back even before the massacre that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 13 more.

Rosie Stone lost her son, Chris.

"My son was a shield for other students to escape that classroom. My son should have never been put in that position, but he did it with his golden heart. That's who Chris is."

Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents sued by family of Chris Stone
EMBED More News Videos

Family of Chris Stone has filed a lawsuit against family of Dimitrios Pagourtzis.



A recent school threat has many on edge after the first month of classes. Some parents are upset charges weren't pursued, though, the district says the students are facing discipline.

"If they report the bullying or terroristic threats, that's money taken away from our district, shame on them," said Donna Hayes.

Injured substitute teacher Flo Rice spoke for the first time. Her husband, Scot, and many parents read the names of those who were killed, along with the injured survivors.

The group says they have asked for formal recognition on the board agenda, but says taking the public comment time was the only way they could get it.

As Scot Rice read and reached his allotted time limit, a police officer walked towards him as if he was going to remove him, but was allowed to continue only after backlash from the community.

"My emotions are high. You saw what just happened and they don't want to let us speak. That was the first time the 13 victims' names have been told in public. That was a lot for the families to let us go through, because they've been very private," Scot said.

Some board members thanked the parents for their input and say they are listening, but that wasn't enough for many parents.

"They all need to go, it's time to clean house," Hayes said.

Santa Fe HS substitute teacher injured in shooting gets to see daughter's graduation
EMBED More News Videos

Flo Rice, who was among the 13 injured in the Santa Fe High School shooting, was among the group of victims and survivors who visited with President Donald Trump on Thursday at Ellington Field.

Santa Fe officer now 'lifelong friends' with husband of teacher he saved
EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe officer now 'lifelong friends' with husband of teacher he saved

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationSanta Fe High School shootingschool safetyschool boardstudent safetytexas newsSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Anonymous donor gifts $4 million to University of Houston
10 Houston-area high schools with lowest grad rates
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Pomona Elementary of Alvin ISD
Alvin ISD male cosmetology student suspended for wearing makeup
More Education
Top Stories
Sugar Land residents say they face feral hog danger
Beyoncé and Jay-Z give $100,000 scholarship to Galveston student
Bartenders arrested after Galveston crash that killed bicyclist
Surveillance photos show murder suspect with his estranged wife
Japanese billionaire is SpaceX's 1st private moon passenger
Key witness testifies in case of teen charged with parents' murder
Fake McDonald's poster created by UH students to be auctioned
Fortnite the reason for hundreds of divorces, website says
Show More
Montrose neighbors have brush with well-dressed burglar
Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson
10 Houston-area high schools with lowest grad rates
1-year-old boy pinned between two cars at Spring park
Tips for a lush lawn during hurricane season
More News