Kids can't go to school, but there are free ways to keep up learning online

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a half-million children will be out of Houston-area classrooms because of coronavirus concerns, but there are some things parents can do to help their kids continue to learn over extended spring breaks.

Tips on learning from home:

  • Prepare a space designated for learning that's away from televisions and video games

  • Set goals on what you want your home students to accomplish

  • Create a schedule and stick to it

  • Talk to your kids' teachers about accessing learning materials remotely

  • Seek clear guidance on what's expected of your children while they're out of the classroom


    • If you don't have a computer or internet service, local libraries are still an option.

    Here are some resources that will help you and your kids make the most of their time away from class.

    Children's Museum Houston
    You may know the brick and mortar location in Houston's Museum District, but did you know about its database of online activities for classes?

    Frontiers for Young Minds
    This website has a free collection of science-related material for kids.

    DK find out!
    DK find out! has free lesson plan ideas for teachers and resources for parents, as well as videos and interactive modules on a variety of subjects.

    Epic!
    Epic! has thousands of books and videos online for kids. There's a 30 day free trial to set up an account.

    Khan Academy
    Khan Academy is a non-profit organization that has excercises, quizzes, and videos to help students.

    Bill Nye The Science Guy
    You might recognize the name of this children's science show host.
    Nye is a well-known science communicator with a long list of life science, physical science, and planetary science lessons.

    Brainpop
    This website offers free access for students whose school is closed due to COVID-19.
    The site even has a free learning module for young people on coronavirus.

    National Geographic Kids
    This site from the National Geographic Society has everything from outer space to women heroes and homework help.

    Raz-Kids
    This site from Learning A-Z is designed for students from kindergarten through fifth grade and has a free trial.

