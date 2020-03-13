Kids can't go to school, but there are free ways to keep up learning online

RELATED: Houston-area school closings and delays
Tips on learning from home:
If you don't have a computer or internet service, local libraries are still an option.
Here are some resources that will help you and your kids make the most of their time away from class.
Children's Museum Houston
You may know the brick and mortar location in Houston's Museum District, but did you know about its database of online activities for classes?
Frontiers for Young Minds
This website has a free collection of science-related material for kids.
DK find out!
DK find out! has free lesson plan ideas for teachers and resources for parents, as well as videos and interactive modules on a variety of subjects.
Epic!
Epic! has thousands of books and videos online for kids. There's a 30 day free trial to set up an account.
Khan Academy
Khan Academy is a non-profit organization that has excercises, quizzes, and videos to help students.
Bill Nye The Science Guy
You might recognize the name of this children's science show host.
Nye is a well-known science communicator with a long list of life science, physical science, and planetary science lessons.
Brainpop
This website offers free access for students whose school is closed due to COVID-19.
The site even has a free learning module for young people on coronavirus.
National Geographic Kids
This site from the National Geographic Society has everything from outer space to women heroes and homework help.
Raz-Kids
This site from Learning A-Z is designed for students from kindergarten through fifth grade and has a free trial.
