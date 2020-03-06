Texas City pledges $1 million for free tuition at College of the Mainland

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The city of Texas City is pledging $1 million for free tuition at College of the Mainland.
College of the Mainland President Warren Nichols and Texas City Mayor Matthew Doyle are the leaders behind implementing this program after two years of strategically planning and seeing the development to address the need for accessible education.
The new "Opening Doors Promise Scholarship" is funded through a $1 million dollar donation from the Texas City Economic Development Corporation. It will allow every qualifying high school student residing in Texas City to attend the school full time, tuition free.
The scholarship is meant to fill the gap for the remaining tuition and fees after grants or scholarships are applied.
"To be able to go to college at College of the Mainland and get a quality education without the financing side of it being a barrier is just unheard of," said Mayor Doyle. "What this means to the business environment and the economic development of our community cannot even begin to be measured. Of all the things I've been a part of as mayor for the last 16 years at this great city, this will go down as the best one ever."
Students will have the chance to earn an associate's degree or complete a work force training certificate program with no tuition.
"We are very grateful to have community partners like the city of Texas City to support our work as we strive to provide greater access to college," said President Nichols. "A college education is a fundamental investment that will guide students on to a path to education and future employment in high demand jobs."
The city released a statement Friday:
"While traditionally the prospect of a college education has often been financially out of reach for many students, College of the Mainland is breaking those financial barriers in a substantial way through its Opening Doors Promise Scholarship. Funded generously through a $1 million dollar donation from the Texas City Economic Development Corporation, the program will allow every qualifying high school student residing in Texas City to attend COM full time, tuition free."
All Texas City residing high school seniors graduating in 2020 are eligible for the Opening Doors Promise Scholarship. There is no income or high school GPA requirement.
To become an Opening Doors Promise Scholar, graduating seniors must complete the steps on ApplyTexas and submit an application on FAFSA by the designated deadline dates on May 1 and June 1.
Texas City pledges $1 million for free tuition at College of the Mainland
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More