FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college

For high school seniors, back to school also means the beginning of the college application process and conversations about how to pay for it. We have five websites that offer free scholarship money.
First, try scholarships.com. It's a free search engine to look at more than 3.7 million scholarships and grants to help you pay for college. That's about $19 billion in scholarship money available to you.
Fastweb.com is another great website to search for scholarships. Not only does it have a huge database for awards but it also features learning tools for users.
Chegg is usually used for discounted college textbooks, but you may not know they award over 25,000 scholarships as well. You can sign up for a free month trial before having to pay a fee.
Cappex is a free website that not only allows you to search scholarships, but also colleges. Tools help you easily compare colleges and you can even see what your chances are of getting into your top picks.
One of the places a lot of people don't check is with the U.S. Department of Labor's scholarship finder. CareerOneStop is currently listing more than 8,000 grants and scholarships
