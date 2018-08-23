SCHOLARSHIP

FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college

EMBED </>More Videos

Scholarship websites to help you get free money for school. (KGO-TV)

By
For high school seniors, back to school also means the beginning of the college application process and conversations about how to pay for it. We have five websites that offer free scholarship money.

First, try scholarships.com. It's a free search engine to look at more than 3.7 million scholarships and grants to help you pay for college. That's about $19 billion in scholarship money available to you.

Fastweb.com is another great website to search for scholarships. Not only does it have a huge database for awards but it also features learning tools for users.

Chegg is usually used for discounted college textbooks, but you may not know they award over 25,000 scholarships as well. You can sign up for a free month trial before having to pay a fee.
Cappex is a free website that not only allows you to search scholarships, but also colleges. Tools help you easily compare colleges and you can even see what your chances are of getting into your top picks.

One of the places a lot of people don't check is with the U.S. Department of Labor's scholarship finder. CareerOneStop is currently listing more than 8,000 grants and scholarships
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfinancescholarshipmoneystretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOLARSHIP
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Houston teen likely to fly a plane before driving a car
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 scholarships to KIPP Charter Schools
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
More scholarship
EDUCATION
Mom who lost everything in Harvey still holds on to faith
Bilingual 'Back to School' phone bank
Magnolia teacher decks out classroom for Texans, J.J. Watt
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Police: Men in ski masks raped adult bookstore employee
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
Entire Astros dugout joins in on 'Bregman stare' during win
67-year-old man held up for his wallet, phone and bananas
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Show More
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Mom who lost everything in Harvey still holds on to faith
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday
Deadly knife rampage in France claimed by Islamic State group
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane drenching Hawaii, Atlantic expected to flare up next week
More News