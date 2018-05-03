TEACHERS

Uberrito celebrates 'Above and Beyond Educators' with free food during Teacher Appreciation Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Uberrito celebrates educators with free food during Teacher Appreciation Week (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In honor of National Teacher Day on Tuesday, May 8, Überrito locations will celebrate "Above and Beyond Educators" by offering a free burrito, bowl, salad or nachos.

The promotion is open to all teachers, faculty and staff with a valid school ID, which must be presented to receive the offer.

"Teachers go above and beyond every day by educating our kids and showing up for our communities, just like Überrito delivers on its promise to go above and beyond the basic burrito," CEO Marcus Jundt said. "All of our teachers, faculty and staff deserve special recognition during Teacher Appreciation Week, and our 'Above and Beyond Educators' promotion is one simple way we're saying thanks with a free meal during this week."

The offer includes one free entrée (burrito, bowl, salad or nachos) per qualified participant and is valid only on May 8.

Teachers, faculty and staff must present a valid school ID, which includes an identification badge or other formal documentation from a school, college, university or home school program. It cannot be combined with any other offer, promotion or discount.

Überrito restaurants will also deliver complimentary catered meals for teachers, faculty and staff at certain pre-selected schools throughout Teacher Appreciation Week, May 7-11.

Überrito currently operates five Houston-area locations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersteacherfree foodHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEACHERS
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
The ABCs of the new school accountability system
Average teacher salaries in Houston-area districts
Teachers could win a back to school shopping spree
Man buys school supplies for teacher paying out of pocket
More teachers
EDUCATION
Make sure your child knows these 3 things before starting kindergarten
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
More Education
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Show More
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
More News