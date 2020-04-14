Coronavirus

Fort Bend ISD considering graduation ceremony for seniors amid pandemic

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- The class of 2020 is facing major challenges due to the pandemic that has hit our country.

The Fort Bend ISD seniors might get a chance to walk across the stage, but not when they were originally scheduled to do so.

The district is still trying to figure out possible outcomes, and may be considering handing out diplomas on May 28, the last day of school.

The district told ABC13 it's trying to help seniors get their transcripts for college or the military so they can continue with their lives.

However, the district is also considering holding a face-to-face graduation ceremony in July at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. The details are still being worked out.

Another option the district is exploring: hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors and their families.

The district is also exploring options for prom and other major events seniors had planned.

"We are going to make sure that we honor your need to have some kind of final concluding event, whether it's a senior slideshow or a senior walk. Those kind of things that you have been looking foward to at your schools," said Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre.

The problem is, the district does not know when people will be able to gather in large groups again. But, Fort Bend ISD is trying to give seniors something to look forward to as they end their high school careers.

