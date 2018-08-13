$403.4 million for new construction, rebuilds and additions, including the construction of three elementary campuses, design of one middle school, construction of one high school, the rebuild of Lakeview Elementary and Meadows Elementary, and additions at Madden Elementary and Neill Elementary.

$396.5 million to address life-cycle deficiencies and educational adequacy across the district.

$14.9 million to fund safety and security upgrades and investments.

$10.6 million for transportation.

$142.6 million for technology.

$19.7 million for future land purchases.

Fort Bend ISD trustees have called for a vote on what could be the biggest bond in district history.The board approved a $992 million bond referendum to go on the Nov. 6 ballot.The referendum will include rebuilding, adding to several campuses and upgrading security.The $992 million bond will fund the first of a two-phase, six-year plan to address capital needs in the district, which is expected to serve more than 85,000 students by 2027.The bond also includes: