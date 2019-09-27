Education

Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A Florida middle school teacher is being investigated after a parent complained a quiz she gave students referred to President Donald Trump as an "idiot."

The principal at the Palm Beach Gardens school sent a letter to parents apologizing and saying the teacher has been reassigned as administrators investigate the incident. The Palm Beach County school district shared with The Associated Press the content of the letter sent by Watson B. Middle School Principal Phillip D'Amico.

The multiple-choice question of the quiz said "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot," giving the option to choose among Donald Trump, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. The class was Computer Applications.

D'Amico said the question was "demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfloridaschoolteacheru.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
Sheriff calls for prayer after deputy dies in hospital
Scattered storms likely through Saturday
Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
Show More
Pickleball: Perfect sport for the whole family
Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'
Prayer rally tonight for paralyzed Austin HS football player
Woman stuns LA Metro riders with jaw-dropping serenade: Video
Fathers of Friday night: Randall Park, Diedrich Bader
More TOP STORIES News