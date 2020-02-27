FBI investigating at HISD administration building

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI says it is at the Houston Independent School District's administration building conducting an investigation Thursday morning.The agency said it wanted to assure the public there is no danger to HISD students, staff or the greater Houston community.It's not clear what they are investigating, but the FBI said it has no further comment at this time.SkyEye13 also spotted authorities outside of HISD's Chief Operating Officer Brian Busby's house on Thursday. Busby, a 21-year veteran with HISD, has served in his current post since December 2016.In his role, Busby oversees an annual operating budget of more than $260 million and leads a workforce of more than 7,000 employees from seven major departments, including construction, transportation, nutrition, police, facilities, support and strategic engagement and outreach.