Fort Bend ISD free meal and reduced meal program applications now available

Families in Fort Bend can now apply for the district's meal program.

Families in Fort Bend ISD can now apply for the free meal and reduced meal program for the 2018-19 school year.

On the application, you'll need to enter the following:

- Total household income
- SNAP or TANF number
- Student's legal name, birth date and assigned student ID number, if known
- Student's school name
- The last four digits of the parent/guardian's social security number

You can submit an application online.

If you don't have internet access, you can also go to your child's school to apply.

Fort Bend students go back to class on Wednesday, August 15.

Some school districts have announced they'll be offering all students free breakfast and lunch, regardless of income, for the upcoming school year.

That includes Galveston ISD.

Houston ISD says all students will be guaranteed free breakfast, lunch and dinner.
