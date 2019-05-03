Elita Loresca brings HTX+ to Smith Elementary in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 meteorologist Elita Loresca recently visited students from Smith Elementary in Spring to give them a closer look at weather forecasting.Students and faculty got the opportunity to see how ABC13 weathercasting has changed over the years, and when the use of satellites and radar started assisting forecasting during newscasts.A few students also got the chance to do the weather in front of their peers by viewing weather graphics and animations in real time.We want to thank our friends at Smith Elementary as well for welcoming Elita to their school for this fun, interactive presentation.