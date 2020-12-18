School leaders warn of financial ruin over funding tied to attendance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas school leaders are warning of a "looming financial disaster" for districts due to plunging attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, teachers' union representatives asked Gov. Greg Abbott to order the Texas Education Agency to extend a grace period related to state funding and enrollment.
School districts receive state funds based on student enrollment and attendance, which continues to be a major concern as students are absent from the classroom and home learning scenarios.
The Texas Education Agency agreed to allow districts across the state to have an 18-week grace period, where funds would continue based on projected student enrollment numbers. That grace period is scheduled to come to an end in January.
District leaders worry the change in funding calculations could result in layoffs and budget cuts on the local level.
For example, Houston ISD could lose a projected $90 million if the grace period isn't extended, according to projections. Aldine ISD could lose as much as $21 million in funds, and Cy-Fair ISD could see a decline of $14 million from the state.
Aldine ISD's superintendent joined representatives from the American Federation of Teachers to expand on the issue in this morning's press conference.
