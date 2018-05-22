East End Education Symposium announces scholarship winners

HOUSTON --The 6th annual East End Education Symposium announced this year's scholarship winners.
The Symposium goal is to build an effective workforce by hiring local youth and scholarships help students take that valuable step towards higher education.
Keynote speaker was Juan Sanchez Munoz, President, UHD.
Thank you to EECC President Frances Castaneda Dyess for bringing together this wonderful group.
Congratulations to the following Houston East End scholarship recipients:
Ruby Alanis/ Mount Carmel Academy
Aracely Alcaraz/ Sanchez Charter School
Ximena Alconedo/ Milby High School
Luis Alvarez/ Energy Institute High School
Jenny Barcenas,/ East Early College High School
Hector Blanco/ Eastwood Academy
Dae'Kevion Dickson/ Chavez High School
Seth Duron/ Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory of Houston
Angeles Garcia/ Eastwood Academy
Gilberto Guadiana / Chavez High School
Perla Guzman/ Milby High School
Brandon Hargrove/ Austin High School
Trisha Jo-Marie Litong/ Energy Institute High School
Daniel Marin/ YES Pre-East End Campus
Luis A. Rodriguez/ Houston Gateway Academy
Abigail Salinas/ Houston Gateway Academy
Genesis Soto/ Kipp Generations Collegiate
Alexander Valdez/ Austin High School