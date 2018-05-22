East End Education Symposium announces scholarship winners

The 6th annual East End Education Symposium announced this year's scholarship winners.The Symposium goal is to build an effective workforce by hiring local youth and scholarships help students take that valuable step towards higher education.Keynote speaker was Juan Sanchez Munoz, President, UHD.Thank you to EECC President Frances Castaneda Dyess for bringing together this wonderful group.Congratulations to the following Houston East End scholarship recipients:Ruby Alanis/ Mount Carmel AcademyAracely Alcaraz/ Sanchez Charter SchoolXimena Alconedo/ Milby High SchoolLuis Alvarez/ Energy Institute High SchoolJenny Barcenas,/ East Early College High SchoolHector Blanco/ Eastwood AcademyDae'Kevion Dickson/ Chavez High SchoolSeth Duron/ Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory of HoustonAngeles Garcia/ Eastwood AcademyGilberto Guadiana / Chavez High SchoolPerla Guzman/ Milby High SchoolBrandon Hargrove/ Austin High SchoolTrisha Jo-Marie Litong/ Energy Institute High SchoolDaniel Marin/ YES Pre-East End CampusLuis A. Rodriguez/ Houston Gateway AcademyAbigail Salinas/ Houston Gateway AcademyGenesis Soto/ Kipp Generations CollegiateAlexander Valdez/ Austin High School