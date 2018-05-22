ABC13 & YOU

East End Education Symposium announces scholarship winners

HOUSTON --
The 6th annual East End Education Symposium announced this year's scholarship winners.

The Symposium goal is to build an effective workforce by hiring local youth and scholarships help students take that valuable step towards higher education.

Keynote speaker was Juan Sanchez Munoz, President, UHD.

Thank you to EECC President Frances Castaneda Dyess for bringing together this wonderful group.

Congratulations to the following Houston East End scholarship recipients:

Ruby Alanis/ Mount Carmel Academy

Aracely Alcaraz/ Sanchez Charter School

Ximena Alconedo/ Milby High School

Luis Alvarez/ Energy Institute High School

Jenny Barcenas,/ East Early College High School

Hector Blanco/ Eastwood Academy

Dae'Kevion Dickson/ Chavez High School

Seth Duron/ Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory of Houston

Angeles Garcia/ Eastwood Academy

Gilberto Guadiana / Chavez High School

Perla Guzman/ Milby High School

Brandon Hargrove/ Austin High School

Trisha Jo-Marie Litong/ Energy Institute High School

Daniel Marin/ YES Pre-East End Campus

Luis A. Rodriguez/ Houston Gateway Academy

Abigail Salinas/ Houston Gateway Academy

Genesis Soto/ Kipp Generations Collegiate

Alexander Valdez/ Austin High School
