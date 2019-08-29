Education

Anonymous donors pay off all $44,000 of lunch debt at North Carolina school

GUILFORD COUNTY, North Carolina - -- A trio of anonymous donors has erased all the school lunch debt in Guilford County, North Carolina, totaling more than $40,000.

According to WGHP, families in the county had a collective $44,000 in school meal debt entering August. Two previous donors had contributed $14,300 toward schools in High Point and Jamestown.

Last week, a third donor paid off the county's remaining debt, which was $32,228.25.

Earlier this month, one of the donors paid off $10,500 of the debt for 25 schools in High Point. Another donor paid $3,800 for seven schools in Jamestown.

