Coronavirus

Department of Education will waive standardized testing this school year due to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON -- The Department of Education will allow students to bypass standardized testing requirements for the current school year as the country copes with the coronavirus outbreak.

In a news release, the department said Friday that states unable to assess students can apply to have those requirements waived. States can also apply to have temporarily waived the requirement that testing data be used in the statewide accountability system.

"Students need to be focused on staying healthy and continuing to learn. Teachers need to be able to focus on remote learning and other adaptations. Neither students nor teachers need to be focused on high-stakes tests during this difficult time. Students are simply too unlikely to be able to perform their best in this environment," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a news release.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

President Donald Trump added in a news conference Friday morning that students have already been through a lot with schools opening and closings.

He said his administration also has temporarily waived all interest on federally held student loans and he says he's directed DeVos to tell federal lenders to allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60 days.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationschool testingcoronavirusu.s. & worldtests
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
Men urged to be tested as local COVID-19 cases rise to 91
Toilet paper, steak delivered by restaurant to hospital
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid COVID-19 relief
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Men urged to be tested as local COVID-19 cases rise to 91
Stormy cold front blows into Houston Friday
What Houston looks like during COVID-19 outbreak
Tax Day moved to July in the wake of coronavirus crisis
What we know about COVID-19 testing sites in Houston area
High school principal in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
Killen's BBQ to give free sandwiches to hospitality workers
Show More
Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus claims lives of 4 family members in New Jersey
Comp-U-Dopt arms kids with free computers
Map of confirmed US coronavirus cases
Truck spills 40,000 pounds of Gatorade after I-45 crash
More TOP STORIES News