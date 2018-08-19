Dance team faces backlash after controversial photo shoot

A promotional photo shoot involving a police department and a high school dance team has stirred up controversy on social media.The photos show the Granite City High dance team posing against a police cruiser while their coach stands on top of the car.The school's superintendent said the photo shoot was supposed to be done in positive light, but turned into something much more provocative."It was a promotional shoot that should have been where kids could have a lot of fun along with their coaches, along with the police, without anything inappropriate. Just looks like there were some bad decisions that were made here," the superintendent said.The district will determine if the students and the coach will face any disciplinary consequences.