At least 33 Crosby ISD employees were fired in the midst of its financial crisis.A press release from the district says the contracts under a Chapter 21 or non-Chapter 21 contract were approved for termination.The terminations come a week after the district held a special meeting, in which it declared a state of financial exigency, making it possible to conduct a mid-year reduction force.Crosby ISD says the 33 employees whose contracts were terminated will continue their current employment all through Dec. 20."We are working through this process with a heaviness in our hearts," said Superintendent Scott Davis.