EDUCATION

Crosby ISD terminates 33 employees week after declaring financial crisis

Crosby ISD has declared financial exigency, which is as close to bankruptcy as a school district can get and it comes with some severe cuts.

At least 33 Crosby ISD employees were fired in the midst of its financial crisis.

A press release from the district says the contracts under a Chapter 21 or non-Chapter 21 contract were approved for termination.

The terminations come a week after the district held a special meeting, in which it declared a state of financial exigency, making it possible to conduct a mid-year reduction force.

Crosby ISD says the 33 employees whose contracts were terminated will continue their current employment all through Dec. 20.

"We are working through this process with a heaviness in our hearts," said Superintendent Scott Davis.
