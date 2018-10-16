SCHOOL LAYOFFS

Crosby ISD parents concerned after layoffs of 33 employees, including teachers

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crosby ISD is set to announce more layoffs Wednesday after its board of trustees voted to terminate 33 district employees amid its financial crisis.

Among the 33 contractual employees laid off Monday night as part of a mid-year reduction in force, 19 are teachers. Additional at-will employees including bus drivers, custodians and clerical staff will be notified of termination Wednesday. Superintendent Dr. Scott Davis would not reveal how many will be affected.

"They don't know the full extent of the layoffs, not until (Wednesday) but we'd be willing to give you that number late (in the) evening," said Davis.

The layoffs will cut $5.2 million in payroll expenses and get the district through the school year, said Davis, who has been on the job only 16 weeks. The financial problems are being blamed on the previous administration's mismanagement, overspending on construction projects and surplus staff. Former superintendent Keith Moore and former chief financial officer, Carla Merka, both left earlier this year.

Despite Davis' reassurance there will be minimal impact to classrooms, parents are concerned about the trickle-down effect for the district's 6,000 students.

"It's going to affect them as kids. I'm sad," said Bridget Herbert, a mother with two students in Crosby ISD.

Meantime, the board is still awaiting the results of the 2017-2018 audit, which will give them a better idea of where the district's money went.

The last day of work for the 33 terminated employees is slated for Dec. 20.

