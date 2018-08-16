EDUCATION

Crosby ISD may add more resource officers in effort to upgrade security at campuses

Crosby ISD may add more school resource officers to its campuses.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
As students return to class in Crosby ISD Thursday, the district says it may make some changes in an effort to make their campuses safer.

Right now the district, which serves 6,000 students, has five school resource officers who are employees of Crosby ISD.

The district says those officers will be visible at every campus each day. However, the district may add more officers.

Last month, Crosby's new superintendent Dr. Scott Davis decided that students do not have to use clear backpacks. There will be no metal detectors.

However, the district says that could change in the future.

District staff also attended special training to help them better understand how to deal with major incidents.

Some districts have already added more officers including Friendswood, Dickinson, Alief and Angleton ISDs. Brazosport ISD is doubling their officers from 10 to 20 across all campuses.

Clear Creek ISD is hiring 15 additional school resource officers.

SEE ALSO: Katy ISD unveils security upgrades for new school year

