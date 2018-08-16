Students returning to class in Crosby ISD Thursday may notice some added security measures.The district, which serves 6,000 students, will now have one officer assigned to each of its seven campuses.The high school will have two full-time officers.Last month, Crosby's new superintendent Dr. Scott Davis decided that students do not have to use clear backpacks. There will be no metal detectors.However, the district says that could change in the future.District staff also attended special training to help them better understand how to deal with major incidents.Crosby isn't the only district adding more resource officers.Friendswood, Dickinson, Alief and Angleton ISDs will have more officers. Brazosport ISD is doubling their officers from 10 to 20 across all campuses.Clear Creek ISD is hiring 15 additional school resource officers.