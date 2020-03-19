Comp-U-Dopt looks to arm kids with free computers amid COVID-19 outbreak

All week long we've been telling you ways to use your computer or phone to access educational sites and apps for your kids while they're out of school due to the COVID-19 outbreak.But, in many instances that's easier said than done. And that's where Comp-U-Dopt steps in."One-in-five students at home don't have access to a computer in the Houston area," said Megan Steckly of Comp-U-Dopt. "And that's the gap we're trying to fill in with this."Comp-U-Dopt, which started in 2007, takes computers, wipes them clean and loads them with over 100 educational games and apps that don't need internet access to function. They also include multiple web browsers so kids with internet can access learning material from their school or favorite educational website. Children receive those devices for free."It unlocks a world for them that they don't currently have at home," said Comp-U-Dopt's Colin Dempsey.Since their inception, they've given out over 16,000 computers, but the pandemic has Comp-U-Dopt busier than normal. For example, they generally distribute computers on Saturdays, but are currently handing them out Monday through Friday with so many students at home. They're currently handing out 60 a day via a drive-thru system."A computer is a basic need these days," says Steckly. "It's absolutely critical."You must register with Comp-U-Dopt to receive a computer. They'll give you a confirmation, which must be presented upon picking up your laptop. For more information on how to register call 713-426-2330 or go to compudopt.org.If you're wanting to donate a computer, they're taking laptops, desktops and monitors that are five-years-old or newer. You can drop them off from 1-3pm at their headquarters, located at 1602 Airline Drive.