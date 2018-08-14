SCHOOL

Colorado school district switches to four-day-a-week schedule

EMBED </>More Videos

No More Mondays? One school district in Colorado is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule. (Shutterstock photo)

By Norma A. Yuriar
No more Mondays? One school district is switching to a four-day-a-week schedule.

Parents, would that work for you? School District 27J in Colorado is trying it out.

Officials say students and teachers will attend regular classes Tuesday through Friday.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," Rudnick told ABC News in March.

On Mondays when kids are off, the district says it will offer childcare for $30.

A three-day weekend for educators may be a perk since they are unable to receive significant salary increases, said Tracy Rudnick, public information officer of 27J.

"This new schedule appeals to teachers because their professional development is built into their day," said Rudnick.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationback to schoolpublic schoolschoolstudentssleephealthColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL
Back to school photos of ABC13 anchors and reporters
These businesses are offering free haircuts for students
New law requires recess for elementary students in NJ
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
More school
EDUCATION
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Fort Bend ISD approves $992 million bond to improve campuses
New law requires recess for elementary students in NJ
Texas child with autism pinned and handcuffed on camera
More Education
Top Stories
Ali Irsan sentenced to death for honor killings
Parents outraged over HISD abruptly closing charter school
Joel Osteen honored by city of Houston for post-Harvey help
ABC13 launches 'Dave Ward's Houston'
Family suing over death of 3-year-old left in hot day care van
Thief makes off with 24 bottles of Crown Royal from Spec's
Rescued French bulldogs can't be adopted for 2 months
Girls escape kidnap attempt by throwing hot coffee on man
Show More
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
Topgolf announces $15 game night for college students
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
Pilot killed small plane crash ID'd as Disney employee
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
More News