Education

College students taking pressure off grade school teachers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston area nonprofit is working with school districts to increase test scores and provide mentorship at elementary schools.

"I was a teacher for six years and I had a student teacher one year, and it changed the game in my classroom," explained iEducate program manager Lindsey Polk. "So, I really thought every classroom should have a college student in it."

iEducate hires college students to co-teach in third, fourth and fifth grade classrooms at Aldine, Houston, Spring and Alief ISDs, as well as KIPP schools.

More adults mean more individual time for students.

And the college students benefit too.

"As much as I'm there to teach them, they're there to teach me," explained University of Houston junior Amanda Caceres. "Sometimes they're like, 'Amanda, that was not a very good teacher thing of you.' Or, like, 'I like the way you explain this better than you explain that.'"

You can find out more about the program through iEducate's website.

SEE ALSO: HISD board members want all employees paid at least $15 an hour
EMBED More News Videos

Houston ISD's proposed 2019-20 budget fails to pass



List released of top 10 elementary, middle and high schools in Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Top-ranked schools in the Houston area



Once homeless, Houston valedictorian now heading to Harvard
EMBED More News Videos

HISD Energy Institute senior Derrick Ngo plans to go to Harvard next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationaliefcollege studentsalief isd
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News