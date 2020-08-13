Coronavirus

'It's so frustrating': New grads can't even get foot in the door for work

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The latest unemployment numbers have been issued and there is some good news.

The Labor Department said first time applications fell to 963,000, which is down from 1.2 million the previous week.



The decline suggests layoffs are slowing down, although finding a job continues to be a struggle for millions of Americans.

READ ALSO: College students face tough calls ahead of fall semester

Eyewitness News spoke with Gracie Phelps, a recent graduate of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, who studied communications.



She said she's been sending out applications since the start of the year and even made it to the final round of interviews with several public relations companies only to be told they were either on a hiring freeze or someone at the company tested positive for COVID-19, causing their hiring process to be placed on hold.

"It's frustrating," she said. "It's so frustrating."

READ MORE: Attending Lone Star College in the fall? Here's how you can get a free laptop

Phelps, who happens to be a triplet, said her siblings are also having a hard time landing a job.

Many of her graduating classmates have opted for plan B.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


"Some of my friends that I graduated with are filing for unemployment or are doing a part-time food industry thing without even trying," explained Phelps. "Some of them are going back to school to get their masters degrees, because that's the only thing they can do, because they've tried so hard to get a position."

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, roughly 4.4 million Texans have filed for unemployment since March 14.

"In 2019, in a whole year, we received around 700,000 [applications], said TWC spokesperson Cisco Gamez. "So, we're looking about six years of claims in just about six months of time. It's a lot of claims."

The agency said applying online is still the best way to get started at ui.texasworkforce.org.

People can apply online anytime of the day at any hour, seven days a week.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can call 1-800-939-6631, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Under the federal CARES Act, contractors and those who are self-employed can also apply for unemployment benefits.

RELATED STORIES:



Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonback to schoolcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19college studentseducationteachercollegestudent safetyteacherscollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective for obese people
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Woman accused of hitting airport gate agent after not wearing mask
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cy-Fair ISD tells parents staff member has contracted virus
Police budget in Austin cut by $150 million
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
SPONSORED: How Catholic schools are changing this school year
Vanessa Guillen memorial: What to know if you plan to attend
Texas lawmakers prepare to introduce the George Floyd Act
COVID-19 vaccine may not be as effective for obese people
Show More
HISD will spend $31 million on laptops and hotspots
Family calls for help after beloved Husky goes missing
These stores may not be back after the pandemic
Battleship Texas Foundation set to repair Battleship Texas
TIMELINE: What we know about Vanessa Guillen's disappearance
More TOP STORIES News