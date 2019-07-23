Clear Creek ISD teachers get raises as part of $14.2M package

On Monday, the district's school board unanimously approved directing those funds for pay increases for existing employees, as well as earmarking $370,000 to offset rising healthcare premiums for workers who are part of the TRSActive Care program. The district said the salary increases between 4 and 9.49 percent are a record for Clear Creek.
The package, which comes from an overall $14.2 million investment in the district's workforce, will also raise the starting salary for CCISD teachers from $53,600 to $55,750 in an effort to draw new teachers to the growing school district. In all, Clear Creek is projected to receive $14.7 million in new funding from state lawmakers.
"The success of our school district is contingent on recruiting and retaining a high quality staff," said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Smith. "This board-approved compensation package reflects our commitment to our employees and ensures Clear Creek ISD is a destination for those who have a heart for children."
In addition to teachers, the pay raises will also impact counselors, librarians and nurses, as well as provide a new competitive hourly rate for school bus drivers. All other CCISD workers are getting an 3.5 percent pay increase.
Clear Creek's board-approved salary increases follows similar hike's OK'd elsewhere in the Houston area.
According to the Texas Education Agency, Clear Creek ISD teachers averaged a salary of $58,414 as of last year.
