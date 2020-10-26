Katy ISD bus drivers worried about cleaning products being used: 'It's a harsh strong chemical'

They said the district is cleaning often in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, but their concern centers on the chemicals that are being used.
The drivers say they produce a strong odor which leaves some drivers with headaches.
"It's a harsh, strong chemical," said bus driver Serena. "If you smell it, it burns."
The exact name of the chemicals was not immediately released.
ABC13 reached out to Katy ISD for a statement regarding the drivers' concerns.
The district issued the following statement:
"Protecting the health and safety of Katy ISD's 10,000 employees and 84,000 students is our utmost priority as we continue to navigate challenges presented by COVID-19. Katy ISD's enhanced safety protocols include use of government-approved sanitizing products commonly used in hospitals, schools and other settings. These products are significantly diluted prior to application. Safety protocols are also continuously evaluated in an effort to remain current with state, local, TEA and UIL guidance on minimizing the spread of COVID-19. We have heard the questions that have been raised regarding cleaning practices and will continue to ensure our staff feel informed and comfortable in performing their duties, as well as make appropriate adjustments, or accommodations, where needed."
