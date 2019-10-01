CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Thara

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Thara AyyarMemorial High SchoolSeniorThara is the historian of the Science National Honor Society and is the co-founder and president of the Spanish Club. She serves as the secretary for both the Key Club and the World Affairs Council. In addition to maintain excellent academic marks and staying involved in high school organizations, Thara enjoys volunteering at Memorial Hermann and Brookhollow Nursing Home.After graduation, Thara would like to attend MIT, the University of Texas, Texas A&M or Baylor University. She plans to focus on biochemistry, physics or pre-med.