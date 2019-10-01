Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Thara

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!







NAME: Thara Ayyar
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Thara is the historian of the Science National Honor Society and is the co-founder and president of the Spanish Club. She serves as the secretary for both the Key Club and the World Affairs Council. In addition to maintain excellent academic marks and staying involved in high school organizations, Thara enjoys volunteering at Memorial Hermann and Brookhollow Nursing Home.

GOALS: After graduation, Thara would like to attend MIT, the University of Texas, Texas A&M or Baylor University. She plans to focus on biochemistry, physics or pre-med.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News