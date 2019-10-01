CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Britney

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!
NAME: Britney Gunter
HIGH SCHOOL: Kashmere Senior High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Britney is the secretary of National Honor Society. She has a passion for engineering and was a key member of a robotics team at her school. Britney plays on the basketball team and volunteers at organizations like the Houston food Bank and Powerhouse COGIC.
GOALS: After high school, Britney wants to study engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. She hopes to pursue a career as a mechanical engineer.