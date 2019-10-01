CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Britney

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Britney GunterKashmere Senior High SchoolSeniorBritney is the secretary of National Honor Society. She has a passion for engineering and was a key member of a robotics team at her school. Britney plays on the basketball team and volunteers at organizations like the Houston food Bank and Powerhouse COGIC.After high school, Britney wants to study engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. She hopes to pursue a career as a mechanical engineer.