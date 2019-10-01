Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Alberto

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!







NAME: Alberto Medrano
HIGH SCHOOL: Alief ISD
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Alberto is among the top students of his high school class. He is captain of the Seaperch team and participates in debate. Along with taking high level math and science classes, Alberto is an active member of the STEM club and finds time to volunteer at his church as a camera operator. He enjoys competing in STEM contest and serving in his school's STEM youth outreach program.

GOALS: After graduation, Alberto hopes to attend the University of Texas at Austin. He plans to study nuclear physics and become wither a professor or work on a power plant.

