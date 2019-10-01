Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Nicole

NAME: Nicole Oletu
HIGH SCHOOL: Challenge Early College High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Nicole is an active member of the National Honor Society, EMERGE and she competes in STEM competitions. She participates in Saturday Morning Science at Baylor College of medicine fueling her passion for both STEM and medical science. Nicole volunteers with various organizations including the Quilian Center, Houston Food Bank and Second Baptist Church. In her spare time she enjoys painting.

GOALS: After high school, Nicole plans to attend either UT or A&M. She aims to study microbiology or molecular biology. Her goal is to be a medical scientist, researching treatments for cancer and genetic diseases.

