CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Eleena

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Eleena ShermanHigh School for the Performing and Visual ArtsSeniorEleena is an active member of the National Honors Society, the Science National Honors Society and is the Historian of her Orchestra. She has a great passion for biological science and the brain. She has worked as a research assistant for both a Doctor at Baylor College of Medicine and a neuropsychology graduate student. In addition to her STEM endeavors and playing in the TMEA Region 23 Symphony Orchestra, Eleena volunteers as a counselor at the Jewish Community Center and at West View School for Autism.Eleena plans to attend the University of Chicago, Brandeis University or the University of Rochester. She is interested in pursuing a PHD in neuroscience and working in a lab setting.