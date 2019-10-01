Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Eleena

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!







NAME: Eleena Sherman
HIGH SCHOOL: High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Eleena is an active member of the National Honors Society, the Science National Honors Society and is the Historian of her Orchestra. She has a great passion for biological science and the brain. She has worked as a research assistant for both a Doctor at Baylor College of Medicine and a neuropsychology graduate student. In addition to her STEM endeavors and playing in the TMEA Region 23 Symphony Orchestra, Eleena volunteers as a counselor at the Jewish Community Center and at West View School for Autism.

GOALS: Eleena plans to attend the University of Chicago, Brandeis University or the University of Rochester. She is interested in pursuing a PHD in neuroscience and working in a lab setting.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News