CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kevin

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!
NAME: Kevin Peter
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Kevin is an active member and coordinator of the Society of Asian Scientists and serves on the youth advisory board for the Blessings in a Backpack program. He is also a longtime player on the Stratford High School football team. Kevin enjoys working as a camp counselor when he can and volunteering at the Houston Food Bank.
GOALS: Kevin plans to attend Texas A&M University, with the intention to study Kinesiology. He hopes to work in physical therapy.