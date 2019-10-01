Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kevin

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!







NAME: Kevin Peter
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kevin is an active member and coordinator of the Society of Asian Scientists and serves on the youth advisory board for the Blessings in a Backpack program. He is also a longtime player on the Stratford High School football team. Kevin enjoys working as a camp counselor when he can and volunteering at the Houston Food Bank.

GOALS: Kevin plans to attend Texas A&M University, with the intention to study Kinesiology. He hopes to work in physical therapy.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News