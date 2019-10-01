CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Joshua

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Joshua JohnsonNorth Houston Early College High SchoolSeniorJoshua is the treasurer of the student council and the president of the "Gents" club, an organization that emphasizes brotherhood, leadership and character in young men. Joshua has lead the organization of the shcool Fall Festival and he is captain of the basketball team.Joshua plans to continue his education by studying computer engineering at the University of North Texas.