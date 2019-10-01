Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Joshua

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!







NAME: Joshua Johnson
HIGH SCHOOL: North Houston Early College High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Joshua is the treasurer of the student council and the president of the "Gents" club, an organization that emphasizes brotherhood, leadership and character in young men. Joshua has lead the organization of the shcool Fall Festival and he is captain of the basketball team.

GOALS: Joshua plans to continue his education by studying computer engineering at the University of North Texas.

