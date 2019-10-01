CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Claire

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SERVICE & LEADERSHIP CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Claire MaxwellMemorial Senior High SchoolSeniorClaire is the captain of both the basketball and lacrosse teams at her high school. Passionate about volunteering, she is the leader of the Sol to Soul program and serves as a middle school mentor. Claire is also the treasurer and philanthropy chair of her student council and is ranked at the top of her class in academics.Claire intends to major in a health science at either Vanderbilt or University of Georgia. Her goal is to become a pediatric physical therapist.