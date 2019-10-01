Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Claire

NAME: Claire Maxwell
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial Senior High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Claire is the captain of both the basketball and lacrosse teams at her high school. Passionate about volunteering, she is the leader of the Sol to Soul program and serves as a middle school mentor. Claire is also the treasurer and philanthropy chair of her student council and is ranked at the top of her class in academics.

GOALS: Claire intends to major in a health science at either Vanderbilt or University of Georgia. Her goal is to become a pediatric physical therapist.

