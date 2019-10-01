Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Nia

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Nia Burch
HIGH SCHOOL: South Early College High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Nia is a member of the National Honor Society, Debate Team and Yearbook Committee. While she started her high school career as a shy student, she soon found her voice by joining various clubs and organizations. She honed her communication skills through extracurricular activities and began to shine at public speaking. She has participated in promotional videos for her school and HCC. She was selected to speak at the HISD Public Education Matters dinner. Nia is among the top three students of her class and she is a two-time American Week Essay winner.

GOALS: Nia plans to attend Stanford University to study public policy. Her goal is to work with government initiatives that help to serve communities in poverty.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News