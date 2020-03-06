CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Isabelle

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Isabelle NuzzoMemorial High SchoolSeniorIsabelle is key member of the photography program at Memorial High School as well as a varsity diver. She has been honored for both skills with the Newcomer of the Year award in diving and several awards for her photography. She is the photo editor of her school's magazine and has photographed everything from concerts to portraits. She is constantly improving her skills, and even received national recognition for her work by winning an Independent Music Award in Concert Photography.Isabelle plans to study photography at Arizona State, the University of Arizona or the University of Texas. She aims to pursue a career as a professional concert photographer.