CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Isabella

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE COMMUNICATION CATEGORY!

Isabella WaltzStratford High SchoolSeniorIsabella participates in the school newspaper, theater and student council. She has a passion for communications and works on the Memorial Buzz, her school magazine as well as assisting with VYPE Media. She currently trains editors for the school newspaper and enjoys volunteering with the National Charity League and the Girl Scouts of America.Isabella hopes to attend the University of Texas, Boston University or Northeastern, with the goal of pursuing Journalism or Pre-Law.