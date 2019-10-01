Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Isabella

NAME: Isabella Waltz
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Isabella participates in the school newspaper, theater and student council. She has a passion for communications and works on the Memorial Buzz, her school magazine as well as assisting with VYPE Media. She currently trains editors for the school newspaper and enjoys volunteering with the National Charity League and the Girl Scouts of America.

GOALS: Isabella hopes to attend the University of Texas, Boston University or Northeastern, with the goal of pursuing Journalism or Pre-Law.

