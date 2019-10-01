Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Dan Khanh

NAME: Dan Khanh Tran
HIGH SCHOOL: Alief Elsik High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Dan Khanh is an honor roll student at Alief Elsik High School where she actively volunteers as a staff aid. She is very involved in medical and health science programs, including the Clinical Rotation program where she is able to shadow medical professionals. She is also CPR/First Aid certified and enjoys participating in art competitions.

GOALS: Dan Khanh plans to attend Baylor University with the goal of pursuing a career in biology

