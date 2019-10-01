CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Brooks

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

Brooks BallardStratford High SchoolSeniorBrooks is an Academic Honor Roll student who participates in Varsity Golf, Student Council and Business Professionals of America. He is interested in all facets of business and is able to expand his knowledge in the Academy of Finance pathway at his high school. He has also secured a summer internship where he will experience firsthand the intricacies of his passion. Brooks is ranked at the top of his class and still finds time to volunteer in his community and abroad.Brooks intends to study business at the University of Texas or the University of North Carolina. He is interested in a career in finance or as an entrepreneur.