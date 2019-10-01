Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Andrea

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!







NAME: Andrea Ramirez
HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Woods High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Andrea is an active member of the National Honor Society and has received the Distinguished Student award. In addition to maintaining excellent academic marks she is the president of the Key Club, a tutor at her high school and volunteers at a local elementary school.

GOALS: Andrea hopes to attend Stephen F. Austin University after graduation. Her goal is to study Accounting and Finance.

