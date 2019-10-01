Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Muskan

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Muskan Effendi
HIGH SCHOOL: Margaret Long Wisdom High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Muskan is president of the Spanish club and the founder and president of Empathy Without Borders. She placed tin the top 10 at the Future Problem Solving International Conference and placed first at the Business Professionals of America regionals. To help provide for her family she started a family business with her brother and father, where she continues to play a key role with several responsibilities. Even with a large workload, Muskan remains in the top 1% of her class and finds time to advocate for Cancer awareness and volunteer several hours a week,

GOALS: After graduation, Muskan plans to attend Rice University. She wants to major in business and follow a pre-med track.

