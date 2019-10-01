CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Michelle

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Michelle TruongKerr High SchoolSeniorMichelle is an active member and the librarian of her school orchestra. She serves on the student council and in the NTLB mentor program. Michelle dedicates countless hours to improving her musical talent on the violin. She earned the distinction of being included in Alief ISD's Honors Orchestra, despite working 40 hours a week and playing a large role in handling her family's finances.Michelle hopes to study music at an out of state university. She plans to pursue a career in music therapy and join a professional orchestra.