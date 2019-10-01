Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Fatuma

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!







NAME: Fatuma Abdi
HIGH SCHOOL: Jane Long Academy
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Fatuma is the Sergeant at Arms for her student council and an active member of the National Honor Society. She plays soccer as well as volleyball, and enjoys volunteering. As a non-English speaking refugee from Uganda, Fatuma faced many hardships after arriving in the US in 2015, but today she excels in her school work and her philanthropic endeavors.

GOALS: Fatuma plans to attend the University of California. She hopes to study medicine and become a nurse.

