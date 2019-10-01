CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Brennan

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Brennan RodriguezMemorial High SchoolSeniorBrennan is the vice-president of his high school orchestra, in addition to holding a part-time job and playing tennis. He applies his musical talent to his church where he serves as the Worship leader for the international congregation.After graduation, Brennan hopes to study biochemistry at a Texas university. His goal is to pursue a career as a physician.