CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Brennan

NAME: Brennan Rodriguez
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Brennan is the vice-president of his high school orchestra, in addition to holding a part-time job and playing tennis. He applies his musical talent to his church where he serves as the Worship leader for the international congregation.

GOALS: After graduation, Brennan hopes to study biochemistry at a Texas university. His goal is to pursue a career as a physician.

