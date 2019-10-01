CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Brennan

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!
NAME: Brennan Rodriguez
HIGH SCHOOL: Memorial High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Brennan is the vice-president of his high school orchestra, in addition to holding a part-time job and playing tennis. He applies his musical talent to his church where he serves as the Worship leader for the international congregation.
GOALS: After graduation, Brennan hopes to study biochemistry at a Texas university. His goal is to pursue a career as a physician.