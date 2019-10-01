Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Kinsey

NAME: Kinsey Jeansonne
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Kinsey is captain of the Stratford softball team as well as and Event's Chair for her high school class. She balances her extracurricular activities with education, maintains honor roll status in her advanced classes and received both the World History Merit Award and the AP Statistics Honor Award.

GOALS: Kinsey hopes to attend Rice University after she completes her high school education. Her goal is to double major in biology and psychology, before attending Med School to persue a career psychiatry.

