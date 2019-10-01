Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Thu

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Thu Ha
HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Thu is a member of the National Art Honor Society with several awards for her visual art ability, including the Scholastics Art & Writing Award and the TASB Award. After coming to America at a young age, school seemed frightening to Thu, as she was not accustomed to the culture nor did she speak the language. She soon found a passion for visual art as a means to connect to her education and her new situation without the barrier of language. Today Thu excels in the arts and scholastics, competing in art competitions while maintaining a high GPA and, working part time.

GOALS: Thu intends to pursue a degree in chemistry at the University of Texas at Austin. She wants to apply this education in either the medical or engineering field.

