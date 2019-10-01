Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Daniela

NAME: Daniela Perez
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Daniela excels in both visual arts and music. She is a Clarinet Section Leader in her high school band and was named Texas Music Scholar twice. In addition to several musical accolades, Daniela has been diligent in visual arts, taking graphic design classes at her CTE (Career and Technical Education) campus and becoming certified in Adobe Creative Suite programs. Through this program she has been able to design for clients and will job-shadow at an architecture firm in the summer. She finds time between her artistic endeavors and maintaining straight A's to volunteer and serve on her student council.

GOALS: Daniela hopes to attend Carnegie Mellon University, where she intends to pursue a career in Communication Design or in Environmental Design.

